Wootton High School closed after water main break on parkway

A major water main break in Rockville has forced road closures and prompted the early dismissal of Wootton High School, according to police.

What we know:

A water main break Friday morning in the 2100 block of Wootton Parkway has led to multiple road closures.

Authorities are urging residents to avoid the area as crews work to address the issue.

This is a developing story. Stay with FOX 5 for updates.