Woodbridge residents warned after fake Amazon driver caught on camera stealing packages

A Northern Virginia woman says a man posing as an Amazon delivery driver stole a cell phone from her front porch in Woodbridge, and it was all caught on camera.

Saprina Shomari, the victim, told police the incident happened around 1:26 p.m. on Thursday while she was working from home. Shomari says her doorbell camera captured the suspect dressed in an Amazon vest, dropping off an empty box before taking a package containing her company-issued cell phone.

"He took the phone out of the package and left an empty box," Shomari said.

Prince William County police confirmed they are investigating the case as larceny. The suspect was seen leaving the scene in a silver, unmarked van, according to surveillance footage.

Shomari said she reported the theft to Amazon but felt the company was more concerned about offering compensation than addressing the possibility of a thief posing as one of their drivers.

"It felt like they weren’t taking the situation seriously," Shomari said.

A similar incident reportedly occurred nearby with what appeared to be the same suspect. Both victims posted about their experiences on the Ring app, warning their neighbors.

When asked if there might be a serial porch pirate in the neighborhood, police said it was too early to tell but advised residents to sign for packages when possible to avoid theft.