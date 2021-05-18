Woodbridge pediatrician accused of sexually assaulting 2 underage patients

A pediatrician is facing charges for allegedly sexually assaulting two underage victims at a practice in Woodbridge.

According to Prince William County police, Leonard Lee Touchette, 71, sexually assaulted the patient when she was between 11-years-old and 17 at Potomac Pediatrics.

The first victim told police the incidents occurred between October 2014 and November 2020.

The second victim was between 2-years-old and 8 when Touchette allegedly assaulted her between 1992 and 1998.

Police have not indicated whether the incidents are isolated, or if they believe there are other victims.

Touchette was arrested on Monday and charged with two counts of object sexual penetration and two counts of aggravated sexual battery.

He was jailed on $5,000 bond.