Woodbridge mom charged with child neglect after partially clothed 8-year-old found walking in roadway

A Woodbridge woman was charged with child neglect after her 8-year-old son was found walking in the roadway on New Year’s Day while only partially clothed.

Prince William County police say just after 2 p.m. on Jan. 1, a good Samaritan picked the boy up in the area of Minnieville Road and tried to find his home before reporting the incident to officers who were at a nearby business.

The officers began to investigate and were able to find the boy’s home.

Police say the child’s mother was home and was unaware that the boy had left the residence.

Fire and Rescue personnel checked the little boy and said he appeared uninjured. He was then released into the custody of "known parties," police said.

The boy’s mom, 35-year-old Olivia Matu Osei, was arrested and charged with felony child neglect. Her first court date is not yet known.