19-year-old accused of beating father to death, assaulting mother at Woodbridge home

A Woodbridge man is in custody after police say he beat his father to death, assaulted his mother as well as a police officer in the early morning hours Monday.

At 1:27 a.m. on Oct. 16, police were called to a home in the 5600 block of Shannon Court to investigate a domestic dispute in which a man who was possibly under the influence of an unknown narcotic was destroying property.

When they arrived at the house, police found 19-year-old Juan Pina-Ortiz, who was not wearing clothes, engaged in a physical fight with his 51-year-old father, Juan Pina-Recendiz.

Officers say Pina-Ortiz ignored their commands and continued to assault his father before briefly retreating into the home. Police say he came back out of the house shortly after and was in an agitated state as he began to approach officers.

Pina-Ortiz proceeded to grab the vest of a K-9 officer and the K-9 was deployed. The K-9 bit Pina-Ortiz, who was then detained by additional officers. He was taken to an area hospital for treatment of minor injuries before being released into police custody.

The K-9 handler was not injured.

Pina-Recendiz was pronounced dead at the scene.

Further investigation revealed that Pina-Ortiz had also assaulted his mother, a 52-year-old woman, during the altercation. No other injuries were reported.

Pina-Ortiz has been charged with murder, assault and battery on a law enforcement officer, and domestic assault and battery. He is being held without bond.