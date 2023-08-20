Woodbridge man killed in moped crash: police

A man was killed while riding his moped in Woodbridge early Sunday morning.

Police say at 1:45 a.m. on Aug. 20, crash investigators responded to the intersection of Neabsco Mills Rd. and Smoke Ct. where an accident was reported.

According to detectives, a 2018 Yamaha FX 5 Moped was traveling southbound on Neabsco Mills Rd. approaching the stop bar with Smoke Ct. when it was rear-ended by a 2013 Chevrolet Malibu.

The crash caused the driver of the moped to be thrown from the bike onto the windshield of the Malibu before the victim rolled to the ground.

The driver of the moped, who was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash, was pronounced deceased at the scene. He has since been identified as 67-year-old Junaid Mahmood Qureshi.

The driver of the Malibu stayed at the scene. Speed, alcohol and drug use were not factors in the collision with the driver of the vehicle and the investigation is ongoing.