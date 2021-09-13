Woodbridge man charged in crash that killed a 2-year-old over the summer

A Woodbridge man has been charged in connection with a crash that killed a 2-year-old in Springfield over the summer.

Jamaal Lowery, 41, was charged with child endangerment, reckless driving and driving without a license.

Fairfax County police began investigating in July when they responded to the scene on Backlick Road near Barta Road.

They say the driver of a 2007 Lincoln Town Car was traveling north on Backlick Road with the child unrestrained, sitting on the driver’s lap.

As the driver went through the intersection at Barta Road, the car drifted toward the center median and hit a traffic signal pole. The car traveled into oncoming traffic, sideswiping a 2017 Ford F-150 then colliding head-on with a 2019 Ford F-350. The F-350 then rolled backward into a 2018 Mercedes GLE 350.

The child succumbed to his injuries a couple of weeks later.

Lowery is jailed without bond.