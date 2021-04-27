Pedestrian killed in crash late Monday in Fairfax County

A pedestrian was killed in a crash late Monday night in Fairfax County.

The crash was reported around 11 p.m. near the Little River Turnpike and Backlick Road in the Annandale area.

The victim, a woman, was taken a nearby e hospital where she later died from her injuries.

Authorities say the driver of the vehicle remained at the scene. Traffic delays are still possible in the area.