Woodbridge man arrested for allegedly sodomizing and strangling a teen

A Woodbridge man allegedly sodomized a 19-year-old over the weekend, and police believe he also strangled his victim.

Detectives from the Prince William County Police Department arrested 41-year-old Alejandro Piedras Padilla on Saturday after conducting an investigation into the alleged crime.

Padilla is accused of wrapping his arm around the 19-year-old man's neck and sexually assaulting him at a Woodbridge residence in the 13900 block of Richmond Highway.

The teen was able to separate from Padilla, leave the place where the attack allegedly occurred, and flag down officers who happened to be in the area.

Authorities transported the victim to a local hospital where it was determined his injuries were "non-life-threatening."

Padilla is facing one count of strangulation and two counts of forcible sodomy. He's being held without bond in a Virginia jail.