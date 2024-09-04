Wonderland Ballroom burglarized in DC, police seek suspect captured on video

article

A D.C. restaurant owner is speaking out after a burglar broke into their establishment and stole hundreds of dollars in cash.

The incident, which was captured on surveillance video, has left the local community shocked.

Patrons of the Wonderland Ballroom, located in the 1100 block of Kenyon Street NW, are hoping someone will recognize the suspect shown in the footage released by D.C. police.

The break-in occurred around 4:30 a.m. on Monday.

The suspect, seen wearing a distinctive black hoodie with the word "FREEDOM" on the back, broke a deadbolt lock on the first floor, made his way to the basement, and forced open a safe, stealing drop bags containing $1,500 in cash. The burglar then fled the scene.

The restaurant owner quickly called the police, and crime scene investigators were able to collect forensic evidence. However, the owner declined to comment further on the burglary.

Residents who frequent the Wonderland Ballroom expressed their disappointment.

"It's very special to me. I love the owners. I love the people who come here because everybody's so nice and friendly," said Jackie, a Northwest D.C. resident.

Another local, Luke Dickinson, echoed those sentiments, adding, "It’s a big part of the neighborhood. It's a gathering spot where people look out for each other. It's a shame that someone chooses a spot like this to make their mark."

The Metropolitan Police Department is offering a reward of up to $1,000 for information leading to an arrest and conviction in the case.

Watch the surveillance video below: