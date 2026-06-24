Woman’s suspected killer allegedly used ‘ghost tag’ on SUV the night of the murder, court docs say

The Brief Jolly allegedly used a stolen "ghost tag" on his SUV, detectives say. Surveillance video captured the SUV arriving before a gunshot, according to court documents. Frazier was found with a gunshot wound and died at the scene.



The man charged with killing a Washington, D.C., woman at a Prince George’s County park allegedly used a stolen "ghost tag" on his vehicle the night of the shooting, according to newly filed court documents.

What we know:

Investigators say 51‑year‑old William Jolly of Clinton picked up 38‑year‑old Juanita Frazier in D.C. on April 28 in a black SUV and drove her to Oxon Run Park. According to authorities, surveillance video shows the vehicle arriving, followed minutes later by the sound of a gunshot, before the same SUV is seen leaving the parking lot with its headlights off.

RELATED: Man charged in deadly shooting of woman in Prince George’s County park

William Jolly (Prince George’s County Police)

Detectives believe the SUV was displaying a stolen Maryland plate taken from a dealership in 2025 and used until the night of the killing. Frazier was found in the parking lot suffering from a gunshot wound and died at the scene. A 9mm casing was recovered nearby.

Jolly is charged with first‑ and second‑degree murder, first‑ and second‑degree assault, firearm use in a felony or violent crime, and theft under $100. He is being held by the Department of Corrections on a no‑bond status.

Anyone with information who would like to speak with a Homicide Unit detective is asked to call 301‑516‑2512.