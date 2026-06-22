Man charged in deadly shooting of woman in Prince George’s County park

Authorities say a man has been arrested and charged in connection with the deadly shooting of a woman in a Prince George’s County park.

Officers responded to Oxon Run Community Park around 10:15 p.m. on April 28 for a report of an unresponsive woman. They found 38‑year‑old Juanita Frazier of D.C. in the parking lot suffering from a gunshot wound. She died at the scene.

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William Jolly (Prince George’s County Police)

Police arrested 51‑year‑old William Jolly of Clinton at his home on Friday. He is charged with first and second‑degree murder and related offenses. Investigators believe Jolly drove Frazier to the park before shooting her and leaving the area. The motive remains under investigation.

Jolly is being held by the Department of Corrections on a no‑bond status.

Anyone with information who would like to speak with a Homicide Unit detective is asked to call 301‑516‑2512.

Juanita Frazier