Woman’s private social media group warns of dating 'red flags' about guys in the DC region

Thousands of single women are either trying to dig up dirt or spill the 'tea' about the guys they're meeting on dating apps. The women are part of a private online group that warns one another about 'red flags.'

Different versions of the private page have been gaining popularity across the world, the country and now in the D.C. region as well.

Once members are approved and join the group, they post screenshots of men they've found on popular dating apps.

That in turn, helps them seek information on the person or warn others about them.

The administrator of the group, reminds its members, the private page isn't meant to bash men, rather it's a safe haven for women to look out for another.

Fox 5 isn't naming the group to protect identities.

The group posts pictures of the guys they are matching with on dating apps and then asks the scoop. In some cases, the guy is either already in a relationship, or is being deceitful about their age or has a reputation for ghosting the women.

In its description the page reads that it's a "Place for women to protect and empower other women while warning each other of men who might be liars or exhibit any type of toxic behavior."

"If you're woman who feels they need a little camaraderie in the dating scene because it can feel like you are lost in the wilderness then it might be worth joining, but think before you post anything, like is this something petty? Is this personal or if this is something that can save other women," said D.C based dating coach and founder of A Little Nudge, Erika Ettin.

Ettin said that while the private page is a great way for women to look out for one another, they should be careful about how much they are posting and who they might be posting about.

"I think most of what people post is very valid, and I don't think some, if I am being totally honest, is a little petty," said Ettin.

"What bothers me sometimes, and I work with both men and women so I see both sides, is that the other person doesn't have a chance to speak. If someone didn't like me that's not necessarily the same quality of a red flag as if someone made me feel unsafe but what I have a hard time with is when people just post the guy's picture and asking 'Hey any red flags on this guy?' It's like, 'Give this guy a chance.'"

Captain Gerald McFarland with the Montgomery County Police Department Special Victims Investigative Division said that vetting is an important step that a lot of people may miss, so while an online group like the private one may help, there are some more reliable and useful ways to get the '411' on people before meeting them for dates.

"You are pushing a line I believe, and I think sometimes it's better to cut your losses and kind of walk away from a situation," said McFarland.

"If it doesn't rise to a criminal level, and you are getting the police involved then you shouldn't be doing that but if you're not getting the police involved then you risk going after someone's character based on a one-time interaction."

FOX 5's Ayesha Khan reached out to the administrator and some women in the group asking if they would like to share their experience about how the group has been working for them, she did not receive a response.