Woman taken from Virginia; truck driver arrested in Howard County

A truck driver is in custody in Howard County on Friday after a woman was allegedly taken from Virginia on Thursday.

Howard County police located the victim – an adult woman – at a truck stop.

FOX 5’s chopper was over the scene, which showed multiple police cruisers surrounding at least four 18-wheelers at a truck stop near the 7600 block of Rappahanock Ave.

The truck driver has not been identified, and police have not indicated what charges be he might face.

This is an ongoing investigation. FOX 5 will have updates in this case as they become available.