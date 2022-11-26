Woman struck, killed by car in Prince William County

Police are investigating after a female pedestrian was struck by a car and killed on Friday evening in Prince William County.

According to Prince William County Police, the crash happened around 6:05 p.m. along Prince William Parkway near Crooked Knoll Way in Manassas.

Investigators say a 2005 Toyota Sienna was traveling westbound on Prince William Parkway when it struck the pedestrian.

According to police, the pedestrian was walking in the middle of the roadway when she was hit. They add that the pedestrian was wearing dark clothing at the time.

The pedestrian, identified as Sarah Jane Williams, 35, of Dumfries, was taken to an area hospital where she later was pronounced dead.

The driver, identified as 45-year-old man from Manassas Park, remained at the scene after the incident.

Investigators do not believe speed or impairment were factors in the crash.