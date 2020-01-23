Woman struck by train at Court House Metro Station after experiencing medical emergency, officials say

article

A woman was struck by a train at the Court House Metro Station in Arlington on Thursday evening.

There is a large police and EMS response at the scene.

Metro Transit Police say the victim experienced a medical emergency moments before falling off the platform at around 5:16 p.m., according to a preliminary review of video footage. The victim is being transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Arlington County Fire officials are warning riders to avoid the area.

Train service is bypassing the Court House station at this time. Metro says shuttle buses have been requested.