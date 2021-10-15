Woman stabs man, steals property at Fairfax County park after dispute: police

Expand / Collapse search

By FOX 5 DC Digital Team
Published 
News
FOX 5 DC

Woman stabbed, struck victim at Ossian Hall Park: cops

A victim is in the hospital after a woman allegedly struck them with a branch and then stabbed them at a soccer field at Ossian Hall Park, according to police.

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (FOX 5 DC) - Fairfax County Police say they are investigating after a woman allegedly stabbed a victim at Ossian Hall Park on Tuesday and took his property.

Police say after a dispute, a woman approached the victim on the soccer fields and assaulted him with a tree branch.

The woman then stabbed the victim with a knife in the upper body, took his property and ran away.

The victim was taken to the hospital and remains hospitalized.

Police believe that the woman is known to the victim and this was not a random act of violence. 

FCPD is investigating this incident.