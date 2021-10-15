Woman stabs man, steals property at Fairfax County park after dispute: police

Fairfax County Police say they are investigating after a woman allegedly stabbed a victim at Ossian Hall Park on Tuesday and took his property.

Police say after a dispute, a woman approached the victim on the soccer fields and assaulted him with a tree branch.

The woman then stabbed the victim with a knife in the upper body, took his property and ran away.

The victim was taken to the hospital and remains hospitalized.

Police believe that the woman is known to the victim and this was not a random act of violence.

FCPD is investigating this incident.