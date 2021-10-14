Assistant to the Sergeant at Arms charged with 10 child pornography felonies

article

An Assistant to the Sergeant at Arms for the U.S. House of Representatives has been arrested and charged with ten felonies related to the possession of child pornography.

Detectives from the Fairfax County Police Department searched the house of Stefan Bieret, 41, of Burke and recovered multiple electronics.

The investigation began when the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) was notified of a potentially illicit image being uploaded to a Dropbox account.

Subsequent search warrants led detectives to the identity of the owner of the Dropbox account as Bieret.

Bieret was arrested and charged with 10 counts of possession of child pornography and was taken to the Fairfax County Adult Detention Center and held without bond.

Detectives will continue to examine the digital evidence that was recovered from the scene and consult with the Office of the Fairfax Commonwealth’s Attorney for any additional charges.

Anyone with information regarding other cases involving Bieret or any cases of exploitation of children is asked to contact the Major Crimes Bureau at 703-246-7800, option 6.

Tips can also be submitted anonymously through Crime Solvers by phone at 1-866-411-TIPS (866-411-8477), by text by typing "FCCS" plus tip to 847411 and by web.