Woman stabbed multiple times near Mount Vernon Square Shopping Center

A woman walked into a 7-Eleven in Alexandria Tuesday evening after police say she was stabbed multiple times.

Detectives with the Fairfax County Police Department are currently investigating the stabbing near the Mount Vernon Square Shopping Center.

A section of the parking lot in front of the 7-Eleven was roped off with police tape while officers canvassed the shopping center for surveillance footage and witnesses.

The police department said they received a call reporting the incident just before 6:15 p.m. First responders took the woman to a local hospital with what they described as "non-life-threatening injuries."

So far, detectives believe the woman was not a 7-Eleven employee. They're still trying to piece together why she was stabbed and by whom.

This is a developing story. Check back with FOX 5 for updates.




