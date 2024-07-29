Expand / Collapse search

Woman stabbed to death in quiet Virginia neighborhood; suspect in custody

Published  July 29, 2024 8:29pm EDT
Fairfax County
A woman is dead after being stabbed inside a home in a quiet Virginia community.

FAIR LAKES, Va. - Detectives are investigating a fatal domestic-related stabbing that happened Monday night in a quiet Virginia neighborhood. 

According to authorities, a man is currently in custody. A woman was transported to the hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

Police have stated there is no apparent threat to the community. Further details are expected as the investigation continues.

