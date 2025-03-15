Woman dies in early morning stabbing in Prince George's County: police

The Brief A woman was pronounced dead after a stabbing incident on Saturday morning in Prince George's County, Maryland. Police continue to investigate the incident and determine the suspect or suspects involved.



A woman was found suffering from multiple stab wounds in Prince George's County.

Police responded to the1100 block of Kennebec Street around 10:00 a.m. for the report of "a cutting." Upon arrival, police located an adult woman inside a residence suffering from multiple stab wounds.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to police, all parties involved in the incident have been identified. Police continue to investigate the incident to determine the potential suspect or suspects involved.

