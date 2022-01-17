Woman shot, killed inside Manassas apartment, police say

Authorities are investigating after a woman was shot and killed Monday inside a Manassas apartment.

Officers say they responded to the Raven Crest Apartments in the 8100 block of Cobden Court around 10:22 a.m. to investigate a shooting.

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 5 DC ON YOUTUBE

Inside they found a woman suffering from gunshot wounds. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officers say the suspect fled on foot before they arrived. K9 and helicopter searches were not able to locate the shooter.

The incident was isolated to the residence. Investigators say it does not appear to be random and there is no active threat to the community.

Advertisement

Anyone with information is asked to contact police. The investigation is still continuing at this time.