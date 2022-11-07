Woman shot in leg during apparent road rage incident on I-270

Maryland State Police are searching for the person who fired shots at a vehicle in Frederick County Sunday evening that injured a woman during an apparent road rage incident.

The victim, not being identified at this time, told Maryland state troopers that shortly before 7:45 p.m., she was traveling on I-270 North near the 26-mile marker. The suspect vehicle was driving behind her and flashing high beams.

The victim said the suspect changed lanes and was adjacent to her vehicle when the driver displayed a gun and fired shots into the victim’s car. She was struck in the leg.

The suspect vehicle then continued driving northbound on I-270 in Frederick. Police do not have a vehicle or suspect description at this time. The victim was driving a dark blue Jeep Wrangler at the time of the incident.

Troopers examining the area where the incident occurred found evidence indicating multiple shots may have been fired. The victim was traveling alone. She was transported to a local hospital where she is receiving treatment for the injuries sustained in the incident.

Anyone who may have witnessed the incident is urged to contact Maryland State Police at the Frederick Barrack at 301-600-4150. Callers may remain anonymous.