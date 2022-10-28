Road rager shoots child's car seat on I-295 in DC

Road rage on I-295 turned into a frightening situation for one D.C. family Thursday morning.

A Prince George's County woman reported to police that someone shot into her car, hitting her son's car seat during a trip to school.

Pictures she shared on social media show a shattered back window and bullet holes in the car seat. Police said the shooting occurred on 295 Southbound toward the 695 split.

An upset commuter drove up next to the driver, and fired shots into the car.

The woman who reported the incident mentioned on Instagram that the child's father, Leon, was driving the vehicle. The shooter thought Leon wasn't driving fast enough, she stated.

Man dead after shots fired into vehicle, crash on I-295 in DC

Police are investigating what took place as an assault with a dangerous weapon.

This is a developing story. Check back with FOX 5 for updates.