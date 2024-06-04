Woman shot in head outside northeast DC business

A woman was hospitalized after she was shot in the head outside a business in northeast D.C.

The shooting was reported around 12:40 a.m. Tuesday in the 1800 block of West Virginia Avenue.

The victim’s condition is not known. Investigators are unable to say if the woman was the intended target or the victim of a robbery.

Police say the male suspect has short dreadlocks and was wearing a camouflaged short sleeve shirt and black pants at the time of the shooting. He was armed with a handgun and was driving a silver BMW.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.