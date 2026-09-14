Woman shot during illegal Maryland car meet after fight breaks out

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The Brief A woman was injured in a shooting after a fight at an illegal car meet in Landover. The woman suffered non-life-threatening injuries. Police Chief George Nader issued a warning, urging people not to attend these illegal events.



A 19-year-old woman was injured in a shooting Sunday after a fight broke out during an illegal car meet in Prince George's County, according to police.

What we know:

Officers were called to the 3200 block of Hubbard Road around 2:30 a.m. for the reported shooting. The woman was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police said the woman was at an illegal car meet when a fight broke out, leading to the shooting. Detectives are working to identify suspects.

"This shooting is yet another reminder that illegal car meetups are dangerous," said Prince George's County Police Chief George Nader. "I urge everyone to stop attending these potentially deadly car meetups. I also urge all parents and guardians to talk to their teenagers and young adults, urge them to not attend these events."

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to call the Gun Crimes Unit at 301-772-8960.

Cracking down on illegal car meets

Dig deeper:

A similar case played out in Prince George's County on Aug. 2 when a woman was shot while attending a car meet in the 2300 block of Beaver Road.

"Do not participate. It is not worth the cost and the consequences," the department said after that shooting.

READ MORE | Shooting at car meetup in Prince George's County prompts urgent warning from police

Both state and local officials have been working to crack down on illegal car meets and reckless driving in recent years.

In June, Prince George's County moved to strengthen enforcement of car rallies and street takeovers with a new law that penalizes drivers and spectators.

In 2024, Maryland passed a law that banned exhibition driving and car meets, and increased violations for drivers and spectators.