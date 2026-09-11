Judge limits mentions of abuse claims for Mamta Kafle Bhatt murder trial

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The Brief A judge will limit what a jury will hear about abuse claims made by a Virginia mother whose husband will stand trial for her murder. Naresh Bhatt's trial is set to begin Oct. 5 and could continue for at least seven weeks. Naresh Bhatt is accused of killing his wife and concealing her body, which has not been found.



The prosecution in the trial for the murder of Mamta Khafle Bhatt faced a crucial blow on Friday when a judge decided to limit what the jury will hear about the Manassas Park mother's abuse claims.

What we know:

It comes as her husband, Naresh Bhatt, is behind bars awaiting a trial that is set to start in October.

The judge will allow two statements that Mamta Kafle Bhatt made about alleged domestic violence to be used in court. Other statements on the topic could face objections.

Four translators were also admitted for the trial, compared to the standard three.

City of Manassas Park Police Chief Mario Lugo, who led the investigation, said details about Mamta Kafle Bhatt's domestic violence accusations against her husband are important evidence.

READ MORE | New forensic evidence emerges in Mamta Kafle Bhatt case

The trial is scheduled to begin on Oct. 5, and could last at least seven weeks, according to court officials.

Naresh Bhatt is charged with murdering his wife and defiling and concealing her dead body. She was last seen in July 2024.

What they're saying:

Seasoned law enforcement officials have described the case as a lengthy process, citing thousands of pieces of evidence, despite Mamta Kafle Bhatt's body never being found.

"It brings some challenges, but you know everything has a digital print now; we're able to see things that the physical body not having that in our control, but the digital print that people leave behind is remarkable and says a lot, especially in these type of cases." said Chief Lugo

READ MORE | Disappearance Mamta Kafle Bhatt: One year later, Manassas Park mom remains missing

Lugo also said once the trial starts, it will show the amount of work that went into the case from the beginning, based on the overwhelming evidence.

What's next:

A pre-trial hearing is set for Sept. 25.

There are discussions about whether an expert witness on PTSD needs to meet with Naresh Bhatt before the trial.