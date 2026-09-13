Washington Adventist University students killed in head-on crash with truck in Delaware

The Brief Two Washington Adventist University students were killed in a Friday afternoon car crash in Delaware. Police report that one student was driving when his vehicle crossed into oncoming traffic and collided head-on with a dump truck. The truck driver suffered non-life-threatening injuries.



A local university and community are mourning the loss of two students who were killed in a devastating crash in Delaware this week.

What we know:

Washington Adventist University identified the students as Jeremy Lopez and Michelle Reyes.

Lopez was a sophomore religion and theology major, who also sang in the choir. Reyes was a senior psychology and behavorial science major, who was also a cross-country athlete.

The backstory:

Delaware State Police say Lopez was driving when his vehicle crossed into oncoming traffic Friday afternoon, colliding head-on with a dump truck, which then caught fire,

Lopez was pronounced dead at the scene, and Reyes later died from her injuries at the hospital.

The 58-year-old truck driver suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

What we don't know:

Officials have yet to release any further details, but say that an investigation is underway.

What they're saying:

Washington Adentist University released a statement following the tragic loss of two students:



"Our hearts and prayers remain with the Lopez and Reyes families, their classmates, teammates, professors, friends and everyone who loved them. These young people were extremely loved and valued members of the WAU family, and their loss is being felt deeply throughout our campus community.

As a University community, our focus is on remembering Jeremy and Michelle, supporting their families and caring for one another during this extraordinarily difficult time. Counseling and pastoral support are being made available to our community as we grieve together, celebrate their enduring impact on our lives and seek God’s comfort and strength."