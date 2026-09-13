Police search for suspect after fatal shooting outside Montgomery County plaza
ROCKVILLE, MD. - Police are investigating a fatal early morning shooting Sunday outside a business in the Potomac Woods Plaza shopping center in Montgomery County.
What we know:
Officials say officers responded to the shopping center off Seven Locks Road shortly after 2 a.m. and located a man suffering from severe gunshot wounds.
First responders attempted life-saving measures, but the victim was pronounced dead at the scene, according to officials.
Witnesses report the shooting stemmed from an argument over a UFC fight inside a local business before spilling into the parking lot.
No suspect is currently in custody.
What we don't know:
Authorities have not released the identity of the victim or details regarding potential suspects.
What's next:
Detectives are reviewing area surveillance footage and investigating potential leads as the investigation remains ongoing.
What you can do:
Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to contact Montgomery County Police.
The Source: Information from FOX 5 D.C. reporting.