Police search for suspect after fatal shooting outside Montgomery County plaza

The Brief Montgomery County Police are investigating a fatal shooting that occurred early Sunday morning outside the Potomac Woods Plaza shopping center in Rockville. Witnesses report the shooting stemmed from an argument over a UFC fight inside a local business before spilling into the parking lot. The adult male victim died at the scene, and detectives are currently reviewing surveillance footage to identify a suspect.



Police are investigating a fatal early morning shooting Sunday outside a business in the Potomac Woods Plaza shopping center in Montgomery County.

What we know:

Officials say officers responded to the shopping center off Seven Locks Road shortly after 2 a.m. and located a man suffering from severe gunshot wounds.

First responders attempted life-saving measures, but the victim was pronounced dead at the scene, according to officials.

Witnesses report the shooting stemmed from an argument over a UFC fight inside a local business before spilling into the parking lot.

No suspect is currently in custody.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not released the identity of the victim or details regarding potential suspects.

What's next:

Detectives are reviewing area surveillance footage and investigating potential leads as the investigation remains ongoing.

What you can do:

Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to contact Montgomery County Police.