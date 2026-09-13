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Police search for suspect after fatal shooting outside Montgomery County plaza

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FOX 5 DC
Montgomery County Crime
Published September 13, 2026 8:04 PM EDT
Published September 13, 2026 8:04 PM EDT
Police search for suspect after fatal shooting outside Montgomery County plaza
Police search for suspect after fatal shooting outside Montgomery County plaza

Police search for suspect after fatal shooting outside Montgomery County plaza

Montgomery County police are searching for a suspect following a deadly early-morning shooting in the parking lot of Potomac Woods Plaza.

The Brief

    • Montgomery County Police are investigating a fatal shooting that occurred early Sunday morning outside the Potomac Woods Plaza shopping center in Rockville.
    • Witnesses report the shooting stemmed from an argument over a UFC fight inside a local business before spilling into the parking lot.
    • The adult male victim died at the scene, and detectives are currently reviewing surveillance footage to identify a suspect.

ROCKVILLE, MD. - Police are investigating a fatal early morning shooting Sunday outside a business in the Potomac Woods Plaza shopping center in Montgomery County.

What we know:

Officials say officers responded to the shopping center off Seven Locks Road shortly after 2 a.m. and located a man suffering from severe gunshot wounds.

First responders attempted life-saving measures, but the victim was pronounced dead at the scene, according to officials.

Witnesses report the shooting stemmed from an argument over a UFC fight inside a local business before spilling into the parking lot.

No suspect is currently in custody. 

What we don't know:

Authorities have not released the identity of the victim or details regarding potential suspects.

What's next:

Detectives are reviewing area surveillance footage and investigating potential leads as the investigation remains ongoing.

What you can do:

Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to contact Montgomery County Police.

The Source: Information from FOX 5 D.C. reporting.

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