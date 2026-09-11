Lyft driver accused of abducting 2 women in Virginia turns himself in

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The Brief A Lyft driver accused of abducting two women turned himself in to Prince William County Police. The alleged incident happened after the women requested a ride from Maryland to Virginia. Adar Bulut was charged with two counts of abduction and one count of reckless driving.



A Lyft driver who is accused of abducting two women during a ride from Maryland to Virginia has turned himself in to Prince William County police, officials said.

What we know:

Adar Bulut was charged with abduction and reckless driving after police said he tried to prevent two women from getting out of his vehicle after they requested a ride using the Lyft app.

Bulut picked the women up and, during the ride, proposed that they pay a discounted rate to him rather than paying through Lyft, police said.

READ MORE | Lyft driver accused of abducting 2 women during ride from Maryland to Virginia

As he was dropping them off around 12:30 a.m., an argument broke out over the price of the ride. Officers said Bulut drove a short distance, preventing the women from getting out of his vehicle.

He eventually allowed them to get out of his vehicle in the 2700 block of Noble Fir Court. The women did not suffer any injuries, police said.

A warrant was issued for Bulut’s arrest after the incident on Sept. 6. On Thursday, Sept. 10, Bulut turned himself in and was arrested.