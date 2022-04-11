Woman shot during home invasion in Montgomery County: police

Authorities say a woman was shot during a home invasion that happened early Monday morning in Montgomery County.

The incident was reported around 12:40 a.m. in the 12300 block of Stravinsky Terrace in the Silver Spring area.

Police say when officers arrived they found the doors of the residence open and a woman inside suffering from gunshot wounds.

She was transported to a nearby hospital in serious but stable condition.

Officers say there was no report of whether anything was stolen. There are no suspects in custody at the time. The investigation is still continuing.