Woman shot and killed in District Heights; Prince George’s County police looking for suspect

A woman was shot and killed in District Heights on Monday morning, and Prince George’s County police are still looking for a suspect.

Police responded to the scene in the 2100 block of County Road around 7:45 a.m.

When they arrived, they found the woman – who has not been identified – suffering from gunshot wounds.

She died after being taken to a local hospital.

If you have any information that might help police in their investigation, call 1-866-411-TIPS.

