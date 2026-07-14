Woman sexually assaulted inside Manassas Walmart, police say

Authorities are searching for a man they say sexually assaulted a woman inside a Walmart on Liberia Avenue in Manassas.

Police said the incident happened around 6:30 p.m. on July 11. The victim, a 51‑year‑old woman, was approached by an unknown man while inside the store.

During the encounter, the suspect inappropriately touched the woman and then showed her obscene material on his phone before leaving the area. No injuries were reported.

The suspect was described as a Hispanic male wearing a blue shirt, grey shorts and grey shoes. Police are continuing to investigate.