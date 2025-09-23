Woman seriously injured after being hit by car in Wheaton, police say

The Brief A pedestrian was hit by a car in Wheaton Tuesday night. Police say the woman suffered life-threatening injuries. No information about a suspect or suspect vehicle has been released at this time.



A woman is facing life-threatening injuries after being hit by a car in Montgomery County.

What we know:

Authorities say the crash happened around 7:30 p.m. near the 11100 block of Veirs Mill Road in Wheaton. The driver did not remain on scene.

The pedestrian was immediately taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Some lanes of the road had to be blocked as officials continued to investigate the crash.

What we don't know:

No additional information has been released at this time about the victim or the vehicle suspected of hitting her.

Officials say she was brought to the hospital with traumatic injuries but her current condition is not known.

Anyone with information should contact the Montgomery County Police Department.



