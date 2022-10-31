Woman sentenced for assaulting neighbor with hammer in Southeast DC

A woman has been sentenced to four years in prison for assaulting her neighbor with a hammer in Southeast D.C. earlier this year.

Kesha Honesty, 48, pleaded guilty in August to assault with a dangerous weapon.

According to court documents, Honesty assaulted the neighbor with a hammer outside an apartment building in the 5100 block of Fitch Street SE on May 21 around 6:40 p.m.

The victim was hospitalized for almost four months and underwent approximately 10 different surgeries and procedures. She is now partially paralyzed on the left side of her body and will require assistance for the remainder of her life.

Following her prison term, Honesty will be placed on three years of supervised release.