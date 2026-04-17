Woman robbed, injured in Loudoun 'snatch and grab' theft

The Brief Loudoun County authorities report a fifth "snatch and grab" jewelry theft in recent weeks, with the latest victim injured during a robbery in South Riding. Suspects typically distract victims in public before stealing jewelry, with similar incidents reported across Northern Virginia. Police say many victims have been South Asian women and are urging residents to stay alert and avoid displaying valuables.



A woman in Loudoun County was robbed of her jewelry and injured as suspects fled in what authorities say is the latest in a series of "snatch and grab" thefts across the region.

What we know:

Loudoun County Sheriff Mike Chapman says this is the fifth incident of this kind in recent weeks.

He describes them as "snatch and grab" thefts, where suspects approach a victim, get into their personal space, and distract them while stealing jewelry.

The latest incident happened Friday morning on Marrwood Drive near South Riding.

Chapman says the victim was out walking when she was approached by a woman who exited a car driven by a man. The suspect took the victim’s jewelry.

As the victim resisted, she fell and hit her head. Authorities say the victim in this case is expected to recover from her injuries.

"One of my neighbors was out walking her dog and saw her before police arrived and said she was injured. It’s concerning because this is usually a quiet neighborhood. I go out for walks alone, but now I’m more cautious and avoid wearing jewelry," said resident Caitlin Moore.

Why you should care:

Fairfax County police released images earlier this month of a suspect in a similar case.

Investigators say the incidents may be connected to a group targeting victims in public areas, including shopping center parking lots.

Police say many of the victims have been South Asian women wearing jewelry.

There is no description yet of the suspects in this morning’s robbery.

"You have to be careful. They are targeting individuals and using distraction to take jewelry. People should remain aware of their surroundings," said Chapman.