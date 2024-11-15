A woman was shaken after a frightening attack in northwest D.C. that was caught on camera.

The incident occurred at 7:05 p.m. Thursday in the 1200 block of Lamont Street.

Authorities report the assailant put the woman in a chokehold, held a gun to her head, and demanded all her belongings.

Police say the woman was not injured, but her purse, wallet, credit cards, and Apple earbuds were stolen.

Image 1 of 5 ▼ Woman put into chokehold, gun held to her head, during violent robbery in northwest DC

The suspect is described as a man wearing a shiny dark blue jacket, black hoodie, and black pants. He was last seen heading eastbound on Kenyon Street.

According to Fox 5's Melanie Alnwick, D.C. police crime data indicates there have been 13 robberies in the past three months in the blocks around Lamont Street, nearly double the number from last year.

While violent crime in the city is down 35%, Alnwick says there have still been over 3,000 incidents so far this year.

The department’s Robbery Suppression Unit is monitoring trends and will allocate more resources to affected areas.

Anyone with information on this suspect or incident should call the police at 202-727-9099 or text tips to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411.