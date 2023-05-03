Woman hospitalized after punched in face in northwest DC

A woman is recovering after she was punched in the face Sunday in northwest D.C.

The attack happened just before 1:20 p.m. in the 400 block of H Street.

A witness told police the attacker was standing up against the wall and struck the victim with a closed fist as she walked by.

The woman fell to the ground and lost consciousness. She also suffered two lacerations to the face. Shew as taken to a nearby hospital.

The suspect was last seen heading north along the 800 block of 5th St. The investigation is continuing.