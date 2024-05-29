Woman pleads for help after leaving bag containing husband's ashes on DC Streetcar

article

A District woman is making a desperate plea, asking anyone in the area to help her find a bag she accidentally left on a D.C. street car that contained something incredibly important: her husband’s ashes.

Cherise Wells reached out to FOX 5 after realizing that she left the bag on the D.C. trolley near 8th Street, Northwest.

"In the bag is my deceased husband's veteran’s paperwork, death certificate, our marriage license and other important documents. Also in the bag was an urn containing my husband's ashes," Wells wrote in an email to FOX 5.

Now, she’s asking anyone who may have seen the back to get it back to her safely.

Wells says the bag is a medium-sized camouflage bag with black trim and a shoulder strap, rectangular in shape.

D.C. Department of Transportation has also called for any riders who see the bag to reach out to them at (202) 809-5618.