Woman pepper sprays father taking photos of his children in Arlington: police

Police are searching for a suspect who allegedly pepper-sprayed a man who was taking photos of his children at Pentagon City Mall in Arlington.

Police were dispatched to the report of an assault in progress around 4:39 p.m. on Tuesday in the 1100 block of S. Hayes Street.

Upon arrival, it was determined that the unknown female suspect approached a security guard and stated she believed the victim was taking pictures of juveniles not known to him. The security guard made contact with the victim and determined he was taking photos of his children.

The suspect then intervened, deployed pepper spray and sprayed the victim, before fleeing the scene on foot.

The suspect is described as a Black female with an average build, approximately in her late 20s to mid-30s, wearing a blue jean jacket, white shirt and black sweats.

The victim sustained non-life-threatening injuries and was treated on scene by medics. The investigation is ongoing.