Woman killed when vehicle crashes into Takoma Park bus stop

Authorities say a woman is dead after a vehicle crashed into a Montgomery County bus stop.

The crash happened around 12 a.m. Monday morning near New Hampshire Avenue and Glenside Drive in Takoma Park.

Police say the vehicle left the roadway and crashed into a bus stop before coming to rest in a wooded area off the road.

First responders found the woman along the road suffering from injuries. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

It is unclear if she was waiting at the bus stop or walking along the roadway when she was struck.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 240-773-6620.