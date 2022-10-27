Navy Yard shooting: Suspect fires into Buffalo Wild Wings at victim

A man has been arrested after allegedly shooting into a Buffalo Wild Wings in Navy Yard, where both the suspect and the victim are employed, due to a personal dispute between the two.

DC Police says officers responded to 1220 Half Street SE around 6:55 p.m. on Wednesday for the report of a shooting where a man was found suffering from a potential gunshot wound. The victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

The victim told police he was working behind the bar area inside the restaurant when he heard a gunshot and saw the glass window on the right side of the bar shatter.

A witness tells police that the suspect, Craig Jermaine Peacock, 31, and the victim are both employees of Buffalo Wild Wings and that there is an ongoing strife between them.

The witness says Peacock went outside in the heat of an argument and stood by the window near the bar with his weapon drawn and shot at the victim while he was working at the bar.

Peacock was arrested and charged with assault with intent to kill and carrying a pistol without a license.