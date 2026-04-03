Woman dies while trying to save cat in Chevy Chase house fire; man injured

The Brief A woman died in a house fire in Chevy Chase. A spokesperson for Montgomery County Fire says she re-entered the home in an attempt to save her cat. A man was also injured in the blaze.



A woman was killed, and a man was injured in a house fire early Friday in Chevy Chase, authorities said.

Fire crews were called around 6 a.m. to the 4700 block of Merivale Road. The woman was pronounced dead at the scene. The man was taken to a hospital with injuries that officials say are not life‑threatening.

Pete Piringer, Montgomery County Fire and Rescue spokesperson, said one occupant initially told crews everyone was out, but that turned out not to be the case.

What we know:

Piringer says the occupants discovered smoke and fire and called 911 from the house. Neighbors say the occupants got out of the home, but, unbeknownst to the other one person, the woman had gone back into the house to get the cat.

She didn’t get out.

When firefighters arrived just moments later, they found her near the steps. She was removed and treated by medics. Resuscitation was attempted, but she passed away. The cat was also found and did not survive.

Montgomery County fire also says it appears the home did not have any working smoke alarms.

Investigation continues:

Firefighters were able to contain the blaze. Officials say all other occupants of the home have been accounted for.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Image 1 of 2 ▼ Woman killed, man injured in Chevy Chase house fire (Pete Piringer / @mcfrsPIO)