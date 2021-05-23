Woman killed in shooting while riding ATV in Charles County

article

A woman is dead after a shooting late Saturday night in Charles County.

Police say 18-year-old Jazmiah Zyri Nelson of La Plata was riding a four-wheeler with two acquaintances around 11:36 p.m. in the 600 block of Pomonkey Way when the suspect opened fire.

Nelson later died at a Baltimore hospital.

A second woman suffered a graze wound and was treated at the scene.

Police do not believe the shooting was random and they say detectives are pursuing leads.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call police at (301) 609-6474.