Woman killed in Southeast DC shooting: police

Police have identified a woman who was shot and killed in Southeast D.C. on Friday.

According to the Metropolitan Police Department, 34-year-old Pamela Taylor of Northeast D.C. was found dead in the 100 block of Atlantic Street, Southeast on July 14.

Police were first called to the scene around 8:25 p.m. for reports of a shooting. Upon arrival, officers found a woman suffering from a gunshot wound.

D.C. Fire and Emergency responded and took the victim to the hospital where she later passed away.

A reward of up to $25,000 is being offered to anyone who can provide information that leads to the arrest and conviction of a suspect.