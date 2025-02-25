4 detained after woman injured in shooting at Waterfront Metro station, police say

The Brief Metro Transit Police are investigating a shooting at the Waterfront Metro Station that they say left a woman injured. At this time, police say four people have been stopped in connection to the case. The woman was not the intended target in the shooting.



A woman is in the hospital after police say she was hit by a bullet at the Waterfront Metro station Tuesday night. Police say the shots were fired during an attempted robbery and the woman was not the intended victim.

Metro station evacuated

What we know:

Metro Transit Police officers responded to the Waterfront Station for the report of shots fired just after 9 p.m. The platform was evacuated and trains were directed to bypass the station.

Officers arrived on the scene and found the woman suffering from a single gunshot wound. She was taken to a local hospital with what appear to be non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say the preliminary investigation revealed that just before the shooting, five individuals were involved in an attempted robbery on the mezzanine level of the station when shots were fired. A bullet ricocheted and struck the woman.

An Allied Special Police Officer was on the platform at the time and four people of interest were quickly detained in connection with the case. Police say the scene is active and the investigation is ongoing.

Investigation continues

No Charges Yet:

At this time, the Waterfront station is closed and trains are bypassing. No additional information on arrests or charges has been released at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back with FOX 5 for updates.