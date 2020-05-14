Woman in custody after police pursuit, barricade situation in Springfield

A woman is in custody following a police pursuit and a brief barricade situation in Springfield.

Fairfax County Police say the incident occurred in the 6200 block of Backlick Road on Thursday evening.

After the pursuit, police say the woman, who was the driver, remained in the car and refused commands to surrender.

Eventually, the incident ended peacefully and the woman was placed in handcuffs at the scene.