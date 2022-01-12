Woman in critical condition after Prince George's County shooting; police searching for suspects

article

Maryland State Police are searching for the suspect or suspects responsible for shooting a 28-year-old woman Tuesday night in Prince George's County.

Police at the College Park Barrack responded to the scene of a reported shooting on southbound Route 3 in the area of Annapolis Road in Bowie around 9 p.m.

Troopers found the victim inside her car suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. She was transported to the hospital and is in critical condition. Her identity is not being disclosed at this time.

Officers found spent shell casings and several bullet holes on the driver's side of the victim's car.

Anyone who may have information about the incident is urged to contact Maryland State Police immediately at 301-345-3101. Callers may remain anonymous.