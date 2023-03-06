Woman hit with bat outside &pizza on U Street in DC: police

article

A woman was hit in the head with a bat outside &pizza on U Street in northwest D.C., according to a police report.

DC Police officers were dispatched to an assault with a bat at &pizza located at 1250 U Street NW around 11 p.m. on Sunday night.

The victim was sitting in front of &pizza bleeding from the back of her head. The victim and a witness told police that the suspect hit the victim in the back of the head with a bat and locked the door of &pizza.

The suspect was stopped by MPD officers in the rear alley of &pizza who said she was leaving the restaurant for the night.

The suspect, Laquesha Whitley, 32, of Southeast D.C., was arrested and charged with Assault with a Dangerous Weapon.