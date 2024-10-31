Adult man shot, killed in Prince George's County shooting

An adult man was shot and killed in Prince George's County, Maryland, following an afternoon shooting.

Officers responded to the 900 block of Atlee Drive around 11:25 a.m. for a report of a shooting. Upon arrival, police located an adult man outside suffering from gunshot wounds.

He was pronounced dead on the scene.

No word on the number of suspects involved or the motive behind this shooting. Anyone with any information on this incident is asked to contact police.

